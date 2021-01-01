Lake Havasu City residents and visitors started the new year with some outdoor exercise at the hiking trails at Sara Park on Friday.
“It’s a tradition for the whole city,” resident Dale Newell said. “All the locals and snowbirds always go on the first day of the year.”
Newell is a veteran of the trails and usually goes to the Sara Park about five times a week, either to hike or ride his mountain bike. Newell, who has been a Havasu resident since 1987, said his favorite trail is the blue trail, but sometimes hikes through Sara’s Crack, also known as the Crack in the Mountain Trail.
Sara’s Crack seemed to be a popular trail amongst hikers on Friday, especially for visitors Korbin Lulow, Rachel Kennedy and Kathy Kennedy. They’re currently on vacation in Havasu and traveled from Omaha, Nebraska.
They decided to hike on the route after it was recommended by one of Kathy’s friends.
“We found Sara’s crack was more of an attraction,” Lulow said. “And decided to come out and enjoy the nice weather for a little bit.”
Lulow added that the trail was a surprise and jokingly said he wasn’t “ready” for it.
Rachel admitted the trail was a little difficult, but she enjoyed it.
“I knew it was like a valley and didn’t realize it was going to be challenging,” Rachel said. “There were ropes and ladders. It was like a big playground but it was super fun.
Jerry and Chance Snell thought about hiking on Sara’s Crack, but they ultimately decided on another route.
“We ended up doing the Picnic Table link up the table top,” Jerry Snell said. “It was pretty cool.”
Jerry Snell is a Havasu resident while Chance, who served in the Air Force, is currently visiting Havasu from Hawaii. Chance grew up in Havasu and usually hikes in Hawaii, but he wanted to check out the trails in his hometown.
“I haven’t lived here in 10 years so it’s kind of nice to come back and see how much they built it up and developed it.”
After finishing his hike, Chance said he enjoyed Havasu’s scenic views.
“It’s really pretty up here,” he said.
