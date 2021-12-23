The London Bridge Rotary Club’s 50th anniversary London Bridge commemorative coins are back in stock.
Options include the three-coin silver set for $90 and the three-coin gold set for $120. The individual regular coins can be purchased for $10, and the colorized coins are $20. The coins were unveiled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge in Arizona.
Coins can be purchased at the Lake Havasu City Visitors Center in the English Village, or by contacting Gary Hettick at 928-302-6935 or ghettick@frontier.com.
