A plea agreement could be in the works for a Lake Havasu City man charged with multiple felony counts in reference to a shooting incident that took place last year at London Bridge Beach. But before that happens, the defendant will need to know what he’s getting into.

Andres J. Aguilar, was arrested during a traffic stop in September for his alleged role in the May shooting incident. He was additionally charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses at the time of his arrest. Aguilar is now scheduled to appear at a Jan. 31 Donald hearing before a possible plea agreement that may be offered by Mohave County prosecutors.

