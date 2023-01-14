A plea agreement could be in the works for a Lake Havasu City man charged with multiple felony counts in reference to a shooting incident that took place last year at London Bridge Beach. But before that happens, the defendant will need to know what he’s getting into.
Andres J. Aguilar, was arrested during a traffic stop in September for his alleged role in the May shooting incident. He was additionally charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses at the time of his arrest. Aguilar is now scheduled to appear at a Jan. 31 Donald hearing before a possible plea agreement that may be offered by Mohave County prosecutors.
A Donald hearing is a meeting between attorneys and the defendant to discuss terms of a possible plea agreement, and the possible sentence a defendant may face if he is found guilty by a jury of his peers. It’s a chance for Aguilar to make an informed decision about whether to accept such a plea agreement prior to his trial, which is scheduled to begin March 7.
The shooting incident took place May 30, when Lake Havasu City Police investigators say an altercation took place in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach. That confrontation continued into the location’s upper parking lot, where Aguilar was allegedly waiting in a vehicle operated by associate Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22.
Aguilar allegedly exited the vehicle and produced a firearm, which police say he fired several times at the location. No injuries were reported in the incident, but investigators say multiple vehicles were struck before Aguilar re-entered Rodriguez’ vehicle and fled the scene.
Rodriguez was questioned by police later that day, and was ultimately charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution in the case. Aguilar remained at large until Sept. 8, when he was arrested as a passenger in a traffic stop near the California border. At that time, Aguilar was charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
As of Friday, Aguilar remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Even as Aguilar awaits trial of his own, attorneys say he may also be a figure central in another felony case that may be scheduled for trial later this year.
Carter Beckwith, 19, was charged in July with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old victim Daemon Petetan. According to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, Aguilar was an associate of the victim in that case, and present at the time of the incident.
After Aguilar’s Jan. 31 Donald hearing, Aguilar’s next scheduled court appearance will be at a Feb. 6 status conference in Mohave Superior Court.
