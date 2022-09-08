Queen Elizabeth II has never been to Lake Havasu City, but she did pass over the same English stones that Havasu residents and visitors now use to cross the Bridgewater Channel.
Although Havasu founder Robert McCulloch purchased the world famous London Bridge and relocated it to his then-brand new unincorporated community of about 8,000 on the shores of Lake Havasu in 1968, McCulloch purchased the bridge from the City of London itself and the English monarchy was not involved. But England’s longest serving monarch was 42 years old, and in her 15th year as Queen at the time of the sale.
A few years later, on March 17, 1973, Queen Elizabeth headlined the dedication ceremony that officially opened the new London Bridge that replaced the one sold to Havasu and still spans the Thames River in London today.
Somewhat coincidentally, the Royal Family has had long-standing special plans in place for when a prominent member of the family dies that guide how the news of that person’s death will be announced and how they will be officially mourned. Various prominent members of the royal family have a special code phrase that refers to their passing, specifically. Queen Elizabeth II’s phrase is “Operation London Bridge.” According to an article in The Guardian published in 2017, Operation London Bridge states that the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young will be the first to announce Queen Elizabeth’s passing by contacting Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and giving the code phrase “London Bridge is down.”
Not far from the London Bridge in Havasu, inside the main lobby of London Bridge Resort, sits an ornate golden carriage that also came from England. The carriage is the only known replica of the Golden State Coach that was originally built in 1762 and has been used at every coronation of a British monarch since King George IV - including Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.
Although the replica on display in Havasu was not used by Queen Elizabeth, it was originally made as part of a celebration in her honor. According to a Today’s News-Herald article in 2017, the replica was built by Englishman Steve Smithwick in 1977. The project was commissioned by London newspaper The Daily Mail to be exhibited at London’s Ideal Home Show in 1978 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee - her 25th year on the throne.
Although the replica was originally meant to be used for just a few weeks, after the Ideal Home Show The Daily Mail ended up selling the golden carriage to businessman Loren Pratt to serve as the centerpiece of the Kings & Queens Museum which Pratt was putting together in Havasu’s English Village. Although that museum was only open for about a year, the carriage replica remained in place and on display as the candle shop moved in. It was later moved to its current location when London Bridge Resort was built in 1984.
