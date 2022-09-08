Queen Elizabeth II

This full-size replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation coach was created in 1978 as a showpiece for London’s Ideal Home Show to commemorate the queen’s silver jubilee. Havasu businessman purchased the coach for $2,500 and put it on display at the English Village near the London Bridge. Today, the coach can be viewed inside the lobby at London Bridge Resort.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Queen Elizabeth II has never been to Lake Havasu City, but she did pass over the same English stones that Havasu residents and visitors now use to cross the Bridgewater Channel.

Although Havasu founder Robert McCulloch purchased the world famous London Bridge and relocated it to his then-brand new unincorporated community of about 8,000 on the shores of Lake Havasu in 1968, McCulloch purchased the bridge from the City of London itself and the English monarchy was not involved. But England’s longest serving monarch was 42 years old, and in her 15th year as Queen at the time of the sale.

