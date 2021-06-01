Lake Havasu City will be outfitting the London Bridge with some slick new lights just in time for its golden anniversary celebration in October.
On May 25, the City Council approved a contract with Independent Electric Supply for dynamic lighting on the bridge that will replace the original wiring and fixtures installed when the bridge first came to Havasu 50 years ago. The contract worth $281,048.11 includes new bulbs, equipment, wiring and software for the lights that will make them much more versatile.
Councilmember David Lane noted that Havasu is not planning to make any changes to the iron street lamps on top of the bridge – the ones made by the British out of the metal from Napoleon’s cannons. Rather, the lights being replaced are on the underside of the bridge that point down to illuminate both the north and south face of the bridge. The lights are located directly underneath the sidewalks near the top edge of the bridge on both sides.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that there are a total of 700 lights – 350 on each side – that will be replaced with this project.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the bulbs currently in the 50 year old fixtures are newer LED bulbs, roughly 10 years old. But he said the new bulbs will be more energy efficient. The main selling point, however, is the versatility that the new setup will provide.
Havasu’s Maintenance Superintendent Ken Porosky said staff was mindful of preserving the lighting as it was originally designed and on most nights the bridge will look just like it does today – with the lights illuminating the bridge with a warm soft glow. But the lights will also come with software that will give the city the ability to easily change and program the lights.
Knudson said the lights will be able to cast any color the city chooses, and each light can be programmed independently with its own color. The software will also allow the city to synchronize the lights to implement various effects. Those capabilities will give the city the option to add a little extra flair for special events and holidays.
In the past Lake Havasu City has bathed the bridge in purple lights for domestic violence awareness month in October and Knudson said the new lights will make that very easy. Additionally, Knudson said the lights could be used for any special event or holiday such as the annual parade of lights or incorporating a red, white and blue glow on the Fourth of July.
The agreement with Independent Electric Supply is slightly under the amount budgeted in the proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22. Although the council agreed to the purchase during FY2020-21, Knudson said the order is expected to be received after the start of next fiscal year on July 1, so it will come out of next year’s budget as proposed.
But Knudson said the city wanted to get the lights and equipment ordered as soon as possible to give crews enough time to install the lights by October so they can be used for the 50th anniversary celebrations. He said crews will need all of that time in order to complete the work.
In addition to supplying the equipment and software, Knudson said Independent Electric Supply will also train the public works department on how to install the lights, wiring and equipment.
“We are saving some taxpayer dollars using that approach,” he said. “Rather than have someone else come in and do it we will have our team, led by Ken Porosky, do it.”
Porosky told the council that the work will be done in time for the anniversary.
When posted to our embassy in London in 1965 there days I walked or rode a bus across our London Bridge to get to work. When I moved here I would occasionally sit beneath the bridge and marvel at how it came to span a man-made channel in the desert. Looking forward to seeing the new lights.
