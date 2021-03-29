The London Bridge Renaissance Faire is expecting a revival of its own this weekend after the covid-19 pandemic canceled a pair of plans for the event in 2020.
The Renaissance Faire was one of the first large events to be canceled when the coronavirus pandemic swept through the county last spring. Organizers attempted to reschedule the faire in the end of September, but those plans were also thwarted by the virus. But the Renaissance Faire is cleared to make its return to Havasu this Friday through Sunday and SARA Park will welcome back its royal court, knights, and fairies along with a few new offerings in 2021.
“We are very excited about it,” Faire Director Melanie Preston said. “I think there are a lot of people in the community and also in other regions that want to get back to having events again. We are seeing a big increase in traffic at our website since the event was officially allowed to go. So we are expecting a pretty big weekend.”
Organizers say they have been selling about 20 percent more tickets this year than they have in the past, so they are expecting about a 20 percent increase in attendance over the 5,000 people who typical show up for the faire each year.
The London Bridge Renaissance Faire had already been approved for 2021 prior to Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement last week that rescinded all executive orders, turning them into recommendations. But Preston said she believes the move will help to bring out the local crowds this weekend
Preston said Ducey’s announcement has also changed how the faire will handle masks. She said masks will still be recommended, but they will no longer be required for everybody. Preston said some areas within the faire will still require masks to be worn at the request of the people working there.
“We will still have free masks available upon entry for people who didn’t bring them,” Preston said. “There will be some shows and vending booths that will still require a mask if people choose to go there. We have people from all over the country that come in to do the show and everybody has a little bit different comfort level as far as what they are open to allowing.”
Preston said she is particularly excited for the faire this year, which will be packed full of things to do – both familiar and brand new.
“There is going to be a lot of entertainment,” Preston said. “Our stages are full the entire time.”
The main arena will be filled with jousting competition, war horse rides, and armored combat, which Preston said will be combined into one long show this year. There will also be a couple brand new attractions in 2021. The side arena will host an aviary show featuring birds of prey. Meanwhile, the Dames Encampment will host two whiskey tasting events each on Saturday and Sunday.
Because the Renaissance Faire is falling on Easter weekend this year, Preston said they are also planning an Easter egg hunt for the kids as part of the faire this year. Other activities for kids include a Pirates Cove with games and prizes, mini jousting, fairy stories, and knighting ceremonies with Queen Mary of Scots.
Preston said the Renaissance Faire struggled to make it through 2020 without being able to host its event. She said the non-profit spent money on things like advertising last year that they were not able to recoup when the event was cancelled.
“It has been kind of an uphill battle with being postponed and cancelled last year,” she said. “But we have a lot of support and we have some good sponsors. So I think we are going to make it out, be successful, and be able to start giving back to the community again.”
Preston said all tickets purchased for the 2020 faire will be honored this year. They can be brought to the information booth and exchanged for the wristbands that will be used for entry this year.
Traditionally the Renaissance Faire has donated its proceeds to local education, providing about $15,000 in scholarships to Arizona State University in years past. Preston said the ASU scholarships will continue, but this year the faire plans to expand its reach beyond the university.
“We are going to focus on elementary schools this time around, and we will focus on STEM,” Preston said. “So anything in science, technology, math and art is what we will be focusing on. Since those were things that were important during the Renaissance time period we feel it fits in well.”
Preston said details about how the non-profit plans to boost STEM at elementary schools will be worked out once organizers know how much money it has to donate.
