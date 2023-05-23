Lake Havasu City veterans that are laid to rest have received their flowers in honor of Memorial Day.
On Tuesday afternoon, over 30 volunteers placed 900 floral arrangements on the gravesites of veterans at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. The volunteers were made up of workers from the London Bridge Resort along with their relatives.
The tradition has been a part of the resort for the last 17 years, London Bridge Resort General Manager and Mayor Cal Sheehy says. The event was created by the resort’s owner, Tom Flatley, to show support for local veterans, Sheehy continues.
“We just wanted to do something small in a way that just shows our appreciation for our veterans during Memorial Day for giving the ultimate sacrifice,” Sheehy explained.
Employees from all departments made their way to the cemetery on Tuesday to assist with the longstanding custom.
From the security department was Tracy Gifford, who attended the event with her mother. Tuesday marked Gifford’s fifth year of volunteering at the cemetery to lay flowers, she says.
Other returning employees included Donna Smith, who regards the tradition as a way for her to display her admiration for the military. Four-year resort employee Tracy Felix says the event was heartwarming for her to see the young ages of some of the deceased veterans.
Volunteering for her fourth year was Sarah Freick, executive chef and general manager of Martini Bay Bar and Grill. Losing her veteran father just last year, Freick says she chose to volunteer again for this year’s event.
“(I) just have a lot of respect for our veterans that put their life out there to risk it all for us,” Andrea Alvarez, Martini Bay Bar and Grill employee, said.
