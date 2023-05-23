Lake Havasu City veterans that are laid to rest have received their flowers in honor of Memorial Day.

On Tuesday afternoon, over 30 volunteers placed 900 floral arrangements on the gravesites of veterans at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. The volunteers were made up of workers from the London Bridge Resort along with their relatives.

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

