Wreath

Laurie Austen, who is participating in the event for the first time, fixes a reef on a veteran’s grave.

 Photo by Joey Postiglione / Today’s News-Herald

On the first Monday in December, employees with the London Bridge Resort headed to the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens to place holiday wreaths over the graves of veterans who are led to rest in the cemetery.

According to hotel general manager, Cal Sheehy, the London Bridge Resort has been placing wreaths (and American Flags in July) on the graves of local veterans since 2006. Sheehy says the resort’s owner, Tom Flatley, has been a longtime supporter of veterans and veteran causes.

Yankee Doodle
Yankee Doodle

God bless our veterans!

Let’s remember those who perished today, 81 years ago, in Pearl Harbor.

Sad that there’s no mention in the paper or did I miss it…

