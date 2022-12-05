On the first Monday in December, employees with the London Bridge Resort headed to the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens to place holiday wreaths over the graves of veterans who are led to rest in the cemetery.
According to hotel general manager, Cal Sheehy, the London Bridge Resort has been placing wreaths (and American Flags in July) on the graves of local veterans since 2006. Sheehy says the resort’s owner, Tom Flatley, has been a longtime supporter of veterans and veteran causes.
“It is important to pay respects and tribute to veterans who signed up to make the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Sheehy said. “This is just a small token of our support and appreciation.”
Employees lay a total of 950 wreaths in the memorial garden and Sheehy says the wreaths are purchased from the same company that provides reef to Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.
Placing the wreaths on veteran’s graves is more than just a sign of support for some volunteers like Navy veteran Laurie Austen.
“For me (it means) honor and respect,” Austen said. “I didn’t serve in a war but I did sign up to serve my country and die for my country if necessary. Some of these guys did die in war and for me this is paying respects to a fellow veteran.”
(1) comment
God bless our veterans!
Let’s remember those who perished today, 81 years ago, in Pearl Harbor.
Sad that there’s no mention in the paper or did I miss it…
