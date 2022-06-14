The London Bridge Resort is seeking a conditional use permit to allow another charter and tour boat company to operate from its docks.
London Bridge Resort requesting the permit because Sunset Charter and Tour Co. is looking to relocate its base of operations from the English Village to the resort. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request at its meeting today. If approved, Sunset would use two boat slips on the “D” docks for mooring, while the executive dock to the north would be used to load and unload passengers.
Sunset Charter and Tour Company announced the move on its Facebook page on May 29.
Staff is recommending approval of the conditional use permit. Conditional use permits do not need approval from the City Council so if the commission votes to approve, that would be final.
The commission will hold a separate public hearing to discuss a rezone request by Advanced Homes for the property at 2276 Leonard Lane – which borders the Lake Havasu Golf Club. Advanced Homes, which is owned by Planning and Zoning Chairman Jim Harris, is seeking to create a lot with uniform Residential Estate zoning.
The 20,881 square feet boundary of the original lot at 2276 Leonard Lane is already zoned as Residential Estate, but an additional 4,893 square foot rectangle to the southeast was purchased from the golf course to expand the lot in 2019. The addition to the lot is still zoned as part of the Golf Course District.
No objections to the proposed rezone were received during the citizens meeting held on May 20.
Commissioners will vote on a recommendation, which will be forwarded to the City Council. The council will make the final decision about whether or not to approve the rezone request during a future council meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
