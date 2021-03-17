Lake Havasu City will close a section of London Bridge Road between the intersections of Dover Avenue and Kirk Drive to allow for pump testing of a new well at the water treatment plant. The city says intermittent closures are possible today and Friday, with a full closure scheduled to begin on Saturday from 6 a.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m. A detour will be in place.

