Lake Havasu City will close a section of London Bridge Road between the intersections of Dover Avenue and Kirk Drive to allow for pump testing of a new well at the water treatment plant. The city says intermittent closures are possible today and Friday, with a full closure scheduled to begin on Saturday from 6 a.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m. A detour will be in place.
London Bridge Road section to close for testing of new well at water treatment plant
