The Arizonans are coming! The Arizonans are coming!
After a two year pause due to coronavirus, the London Bridge Rotary Club is once again sponsoring two Arizona students on a trip to London for a month-long summer study program next month.
When they arrive in London the two students will attend daily classes at the University of Westminster from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then the rest of the day is theirs to explore.
According to Rotary member John Parrot this is the first time the program, which has been running since 1994, has sent two local Mohave County students—Mallory Moss and Hayley Bartel.
At the club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday both Moss and Bartel were present with their families to introduce themselves to the club and explain a little bit of their background.
Moss went to River Valley High School where she was involved in the Interact club and the National Honor Society. Currently she is attending Arizona State University’s Barrett Honor College where she is studying to become a history teacher.
Moss told the club she wants to go on this trip so that she can use that experience in her future classroom.
“Getting that experience—that cultural feel from London will really benefit me not only in my career in college but also in my career as an educator when I am teaching future students in history,” Moss said.
Bartel grew up in Lake Havasu City and graduated first in her class from Lake Havasu High School where she was a part of the Key Club. Now, Bartel is at the University of Arizona where she is studying physiology and sports medicine with a minor in business.
Bartel wants to become a physician’s assistant when she finishes her studies and hopes that traveling to new places will help expose to new people and culture.
“During the trip to London I just want to broaden my worldview and understand people on a deeper level so I can better do my job,” Bartel said.
Moss says she is taking a history of the monarchy course, but as someone who is confident she can name all of England’s monarchs from William the Conqueror (1035) to Charles 1 (1626), Moss is also looking outside the classroom for history.
“I really want to see if there are any old castles nearby—I want to see them all,” Moss said. “I just really want to immerse myself in the culture.”
Bartel says she originally planned to take a psychology course before the university changed its offerings and the she choose an art history course. For a STEM student like herself, Bartel says it should be a nice change of pace.
“I take a lot of science classes so I’m excited to take a fun art class,” Bartel said. “All of our excursions are to museums.”
