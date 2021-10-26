The last London Bridge Rotary Coin is now on sale. The London Bridge Rotary Club announced earlier this year that the 50th year of the commemorative coin would be the last.
Meanwhile, all of the past Rotary coins, from 1971 to 2019, will be on sale at reduced prices. Previous coin sets include 1 ounce silver coins. Coins may be purchased during and after the London Bridge Days Parade on Saturday at the Rotary Trailer, located at the entrance to Foothills Bank at McCulloch Boulevard and Capri Boulevard. Past coins will also be available for reduced prices at the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair in January, and at Winterfest in February.
Sale of the coins have provided more than $1.5 million to organizations in Havasu including Hospice of Havasu and programs such as Kinderswim and Adopt a Family. The coin is available in four different configurations: a standard coin, a colorized coin, a one ounce solid fine silver coin and a one ounce solid fine silver coin with a 24k gold overlay.
The standard coin sells for $10. The colorized coin sells for $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.