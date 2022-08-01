The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is pushing forward on its efforts to protect the region’s diminishing water supply, and now Arizona water authorities are paying attention.
And for some members of the county’s governing board, that attention may sometimes have felt lacking. The county ratified and approved two letters on Monday to Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke, addressing concerns as to the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-basin and possible future transfers of Colorado River water rights to Central Arizona.
The Hualapai sub-basin is Kingman’s primary water source, which is diminishing at a rate far greater than it can replenish due to agricultural interests. According to reports from the City of Kingman and the U.S. Geological Survey, the basin could by current projections be diminished in less than 100 years. The county is seeking state designation of the reservoir as an “Irrigation Non-Expansion Area” to protect the sub-basin from irrigation by future agricultural interests.
Although the Arizona Department of Water Resources has been aware of the issue since it was first reported in 2017, state statute previously prevented the department from acting based on the county’s predicted future measurements, rather than current water levels within the basin.
Now the Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to schedule a public hearing on the issue before rendering a final decision.
Meanwhile, county officials are arguing that in the midst of a historic drought and sinking water levels at Lakes Mead and Powell, the Department of Water Resources must exercise greater diligence in whether to approve the transfer of Colorado River water rights away from river communities, to areas of Central Arizona.
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters spoke on the latter issue at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“In light of the historic - at least for our generation - drought and the water surface elevation of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, this letter was sent to the ADWR, recommending and requesting that they consider those conditions related to any additional transfer from the Colorado River away from the river communities; And that they prepare a plan to submit to the Bureau of Reclamation as to what Arizona is going to do to preserve (Arizona) lakes and the Colorado River.”
Water levels at Lake Mead have already fallen below 1,060 feet, which prompted water restrictions throughout Arizona two years ago. Now, further restrictions could be imposed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation if Lake Mead’s water level falls below 1,045 feet - which is expected to occur within the next 12 months.
Both letters to the Arizona Department of Water Resources were approved and ratified by a unanimous decision on Monday, by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.