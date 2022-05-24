After six years of planning and construction, the Havasu Riviera Marina’s launch ramp will be opened to the public on Wednesday.
The marina and launch ramp will operate as a concession of Lake Havasu State Park, and according to State Parks Communications Chief Michelle Thompson, state officials have worked closely with Havasu-based Desert Land Group to guide development of the facility and advise on amenities offered.
Thompson says that Arizona State Parks & Trails will maintain contract oversight over the facility, and ensure the marina meets standards expected of an Arizona State Park property.
And although development remains ongoing in the surrounding desert area of the marina, the facility’s entry station, parking lots, landscaping and underground utilities were complete as of this week.
This week’s “soft opening” will be a prelude to a more formal grand opening and ribbon cutting later this summer, according to statements this week by Desert Land Group’s Mychal Gorden.
Like the facility itself, developers have traveled a long road since 2016 to get to this week’s opening — with a few bumps along the way.
But Lake Havasu City officials, Desert Land Group and Arizona State Parks & Trails hope for smooth sailing this Memorial Day weekend.
2011 – The Havasu 280
The area once known as the Havasu 280, which lies between Mulberry Avenue and South Acoma Boulevard, was obtained in 2011 by Lake Havasu City and Arizona State Parks & Trails through a recreational land lease from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
For Havasu officials, the land provided a potential new draw for the city’s visitors and summer boating enthusiasts. For Arizona State Parks & Trails, it was a chance to expand recreation on one of the state’s most scenic natural tourist locations.
Plans for the area’s development, however, were slow in coming.
2016 – Plans are laid
Planning and development for what would become known as the Havasu Riviera were reviewed by the Lake Havasu City Council in October 2016 by the Lake Havasu City Council, and met with unanimous approval.
The city was expected to control the northern portion of the development, with plans to eventually build its Environmental Learning Center. The center was expected to act as an educational eco-environmental center for water research, botanical gardens, parking areas, public spaces and a potential municipal golf course.
The city approved a $1.5 million agreement with Havasu Riviera LLC, with 30% of infrastructure expenses to be paid by the city.
Plans for the Havasu 280 included an eventual 250-acre community with commercial and resort features. The community was master-planned through a collaboration between Desert Land Group and California-based Komick Enterprises, which owns Havasu Riviera LLC.
A formal groundbreaking for the project was held about a month later.
2017 – Validation: And a $2 million grand prize
The Frontier Communications “America’s Best Communities” competition came to a close on April 19, 2017 – with Lake Havasu City named among the competition’s top three finalists.
For its economic development plan, including the city’s pending Environmental Learning Center, the city was awarded $2 million in a ceremony attended by Lake Havasu City Mayor Mark Nexsen, City Councilman (and future Mayor) Cal Sheehy and Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development Vice President Tonya Krueger.
“It doesn’t stop today just based on the winnings,” Sheehy said in 2017. “We have an opportunity to move our plan forward quicker.”
2018 – Work begins
Grading and drainage infrastructure for the future Havasu Riviera was completed in 2017 under a $1.2 million contract with CLM Earthmovers, with a new stoplight installed on State Route 95 for the entrance to the new facility in 2017.
A road to the future marina was constructed under a $4.8 million contract with Flagstaff-based Kinney Construction LLC. Although construction of that road met with initial delays due to grading and removal of heavy rocks in the area, the road was ultimately completed in 2019.
2018 - Long delays follow departure of former State Parks director
The Havasu Riviera’s development was only one of many construction and renovation projects that took place on state land in 2018. But reports of the possibly-willful destruction of Native American antiquities during that development led to an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office into former Arizona Parks & Trails Director Sue Black.
Renovations took place that year at Lake Havasu State Park and other facilities throughout Arizona. Under state regulations, care would have to be taken to prevent the possible destruction of Native American antiquities. In 2018, former State Parks & Trails compliance officer and tribal liaison Will Russell reported that Black circumvented state requirements and proceeded with construction without consulting with neighboring tribes.
Black was ultimately removed as the agency’s director that year, and development of pending projects on state parks - including the Havasu Riviera, was delayed. Archaeological surveys were performed at facilities including Lake Havasu State Park, and state procedures were reportedly followed in further development.
2019 – Havasu Riviera will have a $1 billion economic impact, mayor said
Construction of the Havasu Riviera, and its surrounding master-planned communities, may take as long as a decade to complete. But when the project is fully implemented, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy estimated in 2019 that the Havasu Riviera will provide a substantial boost to Havasu’s economy.
“This project, at full capacity, will have a $1 billion economic impact on Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “You heard that right: $1 billion.”
2020 – Man plans, and coronavirus laughs
Plans for the Environmental Learning Center were delayed in 2020, due to reported concerns as to Havasu’s economic stability during the coronavirus pandemic.
As businesses were closed and travelers were ordered by state officials to stay at home, Havasu’s tourism industry faced possible economic uncertainty early that year.
Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens, who represents the “Vision 20/20” Pillar Four team that is leading the Environmental Learning Center project, presented new pending designs in 2021. Construction of the center, estimated to cost as much as $10 million, remained pending as of this year.
2021 – Residential development takes shape
Multiple homes began construction in the area surrounding the Havasu Riviera Marina. And according to statements in December by Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden, work was expected to be completed this spring for the area’s curb, gutters and paving.
The first new homes within the Havasu Riviera project were expected by as late as April, and 60 more homes were in the designing or permit reviewing process as of December.
2022 – Soft opening
The Havasu Riviera Marina is expected to hold its soft opening on Wednesday, allowing boaters to launch from its ramps for the first time. The stoplight in front of the facility’s entrance, which was installed almost five years ago, was powered on for the first time this week.
A grand opening for the Marina’s launch ramp is expected to take place later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.