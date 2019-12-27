What a difference 10 years makes.
Next year, a new decade begins. As the community rings out the old and celebrates the new, looking back on the past 10 years illuminates just how far our town has come.
Lake Havasu City entered the 2010s still recovering from the Great Recession. Ten years later, Havasu is thriving again, buoyed by a hot housing market and confidence in the local economy. Lake Havasu City grew by more than 4,000 people during that time, from 52,527 residents in 2010 to an estimated count of 56,700 today.
Before we look forward to the new decade, here’s a look at some of the biggest stories of the last 10 years. Today’s selections are from 2010 and 2011.
PIRANHA
Nothing helped ring in the new decade like 2010’s debut of the major motion picture “Piranha 3-D,” filmed the year before in Lake Havasu City. The movie, which featured an all-star cast including Elisabeth Shue, Ving Rhames, Jerry O’Connell, Christopher Lloyd, Adam Scott and Richard Dreyfuss, was a hit at the box office and brought attention to Havasu during a time when it was sorely needed.
Filming of the movie created 950 local jobs — most of them as extras in the film — and brought in $18 million for the city. But it wasn’t just extras acting like spring breakers in the fictional town of Lake Victoria who got in on the act. Local businesses and hotels felt the financial impact of the film. An estimated 5,000 rooms were used at local hotels throughout the production.
ASU HAVASU OPENS
In 2011, it was announced that Havasu would become home to a new Arizona State University campus. The announcement was long expected – local officials had been working for years to secure the campus at the site of the shuttered Daytona Middle School. The Havasu Foundation for Higher Education raised $2 million to cover renovation costs for the campus. ASU was allowed to occupy the campus rent-free for the first five years. ASU Havasu opened in fall of 2012 and celebrated its first graduates — a class of eight students — two years later. Today, the campus maintains a student population of about 150, and it has added degree programs including teaching and tourism and recreation management.
DAYTONA SCHOOL CLOSURE
The Lake Havasu Unified School District voted to close one of its two middle schools because a voter-approved property tax failed at the polls in November 2009 causing budget cuts. Closing Daytona Middle School saved the school district an estimated $800,000. Sixth graders now stay at their elementary schools and seventh- and eighth-graders report to Thunderbolt Middle School.
TRAGEDY ON OPOSSUM DRIVE
Lake Havasu City was rocked by tragedy when it suffered the worst shooting in its history in 2010. Five adults were killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition when 27-year-old Brian Diez entered a home in the 300 block of Opossum Drive and opened fire. Diez then kidnapped his two young children from the home and fled to California, where he later killed himself.
The children were recovered safely. The victims of the shooting were the children’s mother, Deborah Langstaff, 23, and her current boyfriend, Primo Verdone, 24, Russell Nyland, 42, Ashleigh Nyland, 20, and Broc Kelson, 20. Deborah Nyland, 44, was treated for critical injuries.
BALLOON FESTIVAL DEBUTS
Havasu’s most popular event got its start in 2011 and it was an immediate hit. The Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair was started by the London Bridge Lions and the London Bridge Rotary Club. Organizers initially expected about 15,000 visitors, but attendance the first year was said to be well over 20,000.
The event grew each year, eventually outgrowing its Island location at the Nautical golf course, requiring a move to Lake Havasu State Park in 2018. The Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair has raised $953,100 for local charities, and the organization behind the event expects to hit $1 million in the 10th run of the event next month.
(1) comment
We moved to Lake Havasu City about 22 years ago. Wouldn't consider living anywhere else. Wonderful community where most people still believe in and trust each other. A great city to call home.
