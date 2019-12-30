Editor’s note: This is our continuing look at the news events that shaped Lake Havasu City over the last decade. Today’s selections are mostly from 2016-2018.
Havasu named one of
‘america’s best communities’
Lake Havasu City was named a finalist in the Frontier Communications “America’s Best Communities” competition in 2016. A year later, the community found out it earned second place — and $2 million — in the contest. As part of the contest, Lake Havasu City unveiled the Vision 20/20 committee, which is planning for Havasu’s future in categories including education, water and economic development.
School bond passes
After much campaigning, supporters of a $49 million school bond and 15 percent budget override emerged victorious in 2016’s general election — but not by much. The bond passed by 2,764 votes, while the override squeaked by with a difference of 351. Together, the bond and override will help the district pay for facility maintenance, infrastructure needs and staff salaries.
red for ed: Teachers demand better pay
Dozens of Lake Havasu High School students staged a walkout in 2016 in support of teachers and school district staff who were protesting low salaries and proposed changes to benefit plans that would have decreased staff take-home pay. Ultimately, the Lake Havasu Unified School District agreed to cover the costs of the increased health insurance premiums for the coming year and said the district’s budget override, which voters passed in November, could help provide a more permanent solution. A year later, teachers were still protesting on behalf of their counterparts across the state in the Red for Ed movement that demanded better pay for educators.
Boating changes at National Wildlife Refuge draw outrage: The Havasu National Wildlife Refuge came under fire in 2016 when the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced an expansion of a no-wake zone in a proposal, on top of a half-mile stretch of water that was shut off to power-boaters. The proposal drew criticism from a wide swatch of local government agencies, businesses and organizations, as well as Arizona Senator John McCain and Congressman Paul Gosar. Ultimately, the Fish and Wildlife Service postponed any decisions on the refuge, reassigned the manager in charge, and promised to take a closer look at the agency’s documents and work to repair relations in the Havasu community.
English Village changes
Much of Havasu’s English Village, a 1970s-era tourist attraction near the London Bridge, finally met its demise in 2016 as developers prepared for the construction of a new hotel. The property owner had originally planned to build a 123 room, six-story hotel under the Hilton Homewood Suites label, but unforeseen construction costs prompted them to scale back those plans. The owners switched their focus to build a 96-room Holiday Inn Express in the English Village area.
50 years of the london bridge
In 2018, Lake Havasu City celebrated 50 years since Robert McCulloch’s big idea that put Lake Havasu City on the world’s radar. McCulloch’s purchase of the London Bridge in the late 1960s got plenty of attention and helped kick-start Havasu’s reputation as a tourism town. The bridge was dismantled from its former home over the Thames in 1968 and moved, brick by brick, to its new home in Lake Havasu City. The foundation stone was laid alongside the Colorado River in 1968. Havasu celebrated the milestone in a big way, inviting the Lord Mayor of London to participate in a ceremony under the bridge, complete with a traditional sheep-crossing ceremony attended by Gov. Doug Ducey and other state politicians.
Water fights
Construction of state parks around Lake Havasu continued, most notably the continued development of the Havasu Riviera, which includes a new boat ramp. However, it was later revealed that some of the work at Lake Havasu State Park could have destroyed some archaeological sites. That controversy eventually led to the firing of Arizona State Parks Director Sue Black.
New football field for lhhs
It might have cost a lot more than planned, but Lake Havasu High School football fans were happy to celebrate home games in a brand new stadium at Lee Barnes Field in 2018. The $8 million project included a FieldTurf field, new bleachers, lighting and concession stands.
New Mayor
Former Lake Havasu City Mayor Mark Nexsen decided to retire after three terms in office, setting the stage for his successor, Cal Sheehy, who was elected in 2018’s August primary elections. Sheehy, 38, is a graduate of Lake Havasu High School and works as general manager at London Bridge Resort.
F-16 makes a crash landing
In 2018, an Air Force F-16 jet diverted from its training exercise to make an emergency landing in Havasu. During the landing, the jet ran off the runway and through the airport’s north fence, while the pilot safely ejected. The $25 million F-16C aircraft was assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing. The plane’s nose cone became detached during the crash, as did the front portion of the canopy.
Mosley makes headlines
Lake Havasu City State Rep. Paul Mosley got worldwide attention when a video was made public of a traffic stop in which he bragged to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputy who pulled him over that he regularly drives up to 140 mph on State Route 95. The deputy reportedly clocked Mosley driving 97 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone near Parker, but the state legislator wasn’t cited after he claimed “legislative immunity,” a perk of office that allows legislators to postpone certain legal proceedings. After much criticism, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order making it clear law enforcement officers can cite lawmakers and other elected officials when they break traffic laws. Mosley later lost his bid for re-election and he’s still awaiting trial for the citation.
