What a difference 10 years makes.
Next year, a new decade begins. As the community rings out the old and celebrates the new, looking back on the past 10 years illuminates just how far our town has come.
Lake Havasu City entered the 2010s still recovering from the Great Recession. Ten years later, Havasu is thriving again, buoyed by a hot housing market and confidence in the local economy. Lake Havasu City grew by more than 4,000 people during that time, from 52,527 residents in 2010 to an estimated count of 56,700 today.
This is our continuing look at the news events that shaped Lake Havasu City over the last decade. Today’s selections are mostly from 2012 and 2013.
Servicemen killed in action
Lake Havasu City lost two of its military men in the first years of the decade. Army Spc. Dylan Thomas Reid died at the age of 24 on Oct. 16, 2010, in Amarah, Iraq, where he was stationed. Reid was a 2005 graduate of Desert Technology High School, and joined the Army in 2008. Two years later, on July 14, 2012, Carl E. Hammar, a 24-year-old Havasu resident, was killed in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hammar died in Khost province, Afghanistan, from injuries suffered when enemy forces attacked his dismounted patrol with a rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire, according to a U.S. Army press release. Hammar, a 2005 Lake Havasu High School graduate, joined the army in December 2005.
Daniel Wayne Cook execution
The man responsible for the gruesome murders of two men in Lake Havasu City in 1987 was finally put to death by lethal injection in 2012 at Arizona State Prison in Florence.
Daniel Wayne Cook, of Havasu, was convicted of killing 26-year-old Carlos Cruz-Ramos and 16-year-old Kevin Swaney in Lake Havasu City in July 1987. Cook, 51, was first scheduled to be executed in April 2011, but the U.S.
Supreme Court intervened, delaying the execution less than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place so that his arguments that he received ineffective counsel during his trial could be heard. Ultimately, he exhausted all his appeals and was put to death 16 months later, in August 2012. Before the lethal injection was administered, Cook apologized to family members of the victims.
Tinnell Skate Park opens
Roughly 3,000 people turned out for the Oct. 2013 opening of the Patrick A. Tinnell Memorial Sports Complex at Rotary Park, with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek calling the complex “one of the best in the world.”
The 40,000 square-foot park is anticipated to be a draw for major events. Completion of the park was more than seven years in the making. The effort received the final push in January when the Lake Havasu City Council agreed to fund up to $1.5 million of the project, with a private fundraising effort chipping in nearly $150,000.
Drag boat races debut
The Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series made its Havasu debut in October 2013. Spectators lined up along the beach to watch the event during the first two days, and the events were later shown nationally on NBC Sports Network. Lucas Oil returned to Havasu in 2014 and 2015, but ultimately moved the races to Parker because of continued concerns about high winds on the open waters of Lake Havasu.
