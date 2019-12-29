Editor’s note: This is our continuing look at the news events that shaped Lake Havasu City over the last decade. Today’s selections are mostly from 2014 and 2015.
First snow in 27 years
Despite expectations of a dry winter storm, Lake Havasu City residents woke up to a thin layer of snow on the last day of 2014. It delighted Havasu residents who hadn’t seen the white stuff on the ground in 27 years. Areas in the eastern half of the city reportedly received about 1 inch of snow, but flurries were also reportedly seen at the lake level as well. Doyle Wilson, a now retired analyst who collected weather data for Lake Havasu City, said 2014 had been a “cooler than normal” year for the city. During the summer months, Havasu experienced around 20 days of 110-plus degree weather – a number Wilson said is usually in the 40s, 50s, or 60s.
Tragic shooting
A tragedy at a Mohave County gun range made world headlines in 2014. Charles Vacca, a Lake Havasu City resident who worked as a shooting instructor at Bullets and Burgers, a popular gun range in White Hills, died while teaching a 9-year-old client how to use an uzi at the range. The girl lost control of the weapon and accidentally shot Vacca in his head. The accident made headlines around the world and set of a national debate about whether young children should be instructed in the use of automatic weapons.
Losing The Bus
Lake Havasu City found out in 2014 that it no longer qualified as a rural community according to federal guidelines based on population figures. Instead, because the number of local residents had grown beyond 50,000, the federal Transportation Administration reclassified Havasu as a “small urban” area, a designation change that meant the city lost its federal funding to support the local bus system called Havasu Area Transit. The City Council cut the bus system’s budget, from $860,000 to $350,000, which sealed the fate of the transit system. In its stead, city staff developed a voucher program to provide shuttle rides to low-income residents.
English Village Future
A groundswell of public opinion in 2015 forced city officials to discuss the future of the English Village after the company that owns the Lake Havasu City landmark said it would put the village up for sale. Dozens of letters were published in the News-Herald and sent to city leaders encouraging the city to purchase the site. The city eventually agreed to hold a public hearing on the matter, but the owner took the village off the market before the meeting could be held. The management company instead moved forward with its own development plans, eventually building a Holiday Inn Express and razing a large section of the older English Village buildings to make room for future development.
Water fights
Mohave County dipped its toe in the water, so to speak, of defending its water claims in court when it objected in 2015 to a proposed federal deal that would provide water to a mining company in Yavapai County. Mohave County waged a protracted legal battle costing thousands in lawyer fees for a case that finally ended up in front of the Arizona Supreme Court. The state’s highest court said the county didn’t have sufficient interest in the water transfer to raise an objection. It was a disappointing conclusion, but the county learned from the experience and when another proposed water transfer came up a few years later within the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, the county purchased additional water rights within the district to ensure it had sufficient interest in the case. For now, the county’s investment in land, and its stated objection to the MVIDD transfer of water to the Central Arizona Project, has appeared to pay off.
Big events
Lake Havasu City is home to a lot of events each year, but two events stood out in May 2015. Bassmaster Elite, the Super Bowl of bass fishing, brought 113 of the world’s top anglers to Havasu, including native Dean Rojas, to compete for a grand prize of $100,000. Huge crowds turned up at Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park to watch the fishermen and participate in the sideshow events. That same month, Havasu played host to the Food Network Show’s “The Great Food Truck Race”. With a warning of just a few hours, food trucks invaded Lake Havasu City, setting up in some of Havasu’s most recognizable landmarks — including beneath the London Bridge — and local residents were only too happy to line up for samples and a chance to get on the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.