The Sun Devils have been in Lake Havasu City for more than a decade now.

At the end of February, ASU Havasu celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a gathering of current and former faculty members, the college’s first administrative leaders and the Lake Havasu City community members who worked together to bring a public four year university to rural Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.