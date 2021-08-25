Go Lake Havasu, the tourism marketing agency for Lake Havasu City, is seeking volunteers to help put on dozens of events associated with the 50th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the London Bridge.
October is typically a robust month for events for Lake Havasu City as it is the unofficial event season kick-off month featuring Monster Storm, the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals, the UTV World Championship, Run to the Sun classic car show, and the London Bridge Days Parade.
But this year, October is featuring new events to help celebrate the Golden Anniversary, including:
the Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships at the Nautical Beachfront Resort,
the British Invasion Concerts at Lake Havasu State Park, presented by the Rockabilly Reunion,
the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s Mind of McCulloch: Innovation Exhibit at London Bridge Beach (featuring McCulloch’s boat motor engineering designs),
the London Bridge Renaissance Faire’s Royal Candlelit Feast and Ball and the Ren Faire and Museum’s Garden Brunch and Tea – both planned to be held under the London Bridge,
the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association’s Battle and Brews to bring back competitions that were traditionally held for London Bridge Days,
the Havasu Freedom Foundation’s London Bridge Beard and Mustache Contest, also to be held under the Bridge.
Volunteers can sign up by going to https://surveyhero.com/c/27a5d692 or emailing jackie@golakehavasu.com.
