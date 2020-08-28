A Los Angeles man is being charged with a felony after dispute in Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Joseph Anderson, 36, was detained on August 24 after allegedly hitting a detention officer when he told Anderson to go back to his cell when hitting the hand piece of a phone to the wall mount. The officer went to the hospital and was released. Anderson was charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer.
