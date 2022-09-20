A lost hiker prompted a response by multiple Lake Havasu City fire companies this week, after she reportedly ran out of water and was unable to find her way back to the SARA Park desert trailhead.
With high temperatures approaching 102 degrees on Monday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department dispatched three engine companies, a battalion chief and two rescue vehicles to the park. The 60-year-old hiker was found in good health on the trail about 26 minutes after emergency crews arrived.
The rescue follows an Aug. 26 incident, in which one 31-year-old hiker died after becoming lost in the desert surrounding SARA Park.
According to Lake Havasu City tourism bureau GoLakeHavasu, officials advise against hiking in the area of SARA Park between June 15 and Sept. 15 due to extreme summer temperatures.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department advises the area’s summer hikers that it is important to start early, carry plenty of water and know the area in which they are hiking. Hikers should also carry a fully-charged mobile phone, and to avoid the area during extreme heat advisories.
