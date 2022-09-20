A lost hiker prompted a response by multiple Lake Havasu City fire companies this week, after she reportedly ran out of water and was unable to find her way back to the SARA Park desert trailhead.

With high temperatures approaching 102 degrees on Monday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department dispatched three engine companies, a battalion chief and two rescue vehicles to the park. The 60-year-old hiker was found in good health on the trail about 26 minutes after emergency crews arrived.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.