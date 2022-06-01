Progress has been made and is being made on containing the Lost Lake Fire southwest of Parker. As of Wednesday morning, June 1, the fire is 85 percent contained. The total number of personnel working on the fire has been reduced from 150 to 63 as crews are no longer needed. A final aerial survey May 31 showed the footprint at 5,856 acres.
All evacuation orders have been lifted. Command of the incident has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Colorado River Agency.
The fire was reported in the early morning hours of May 26 near Lost Lake Resort on the California side of the Colorado River. The main fuels were grass, salt cedars, and desert brush. The fire eventually jumped the river and burned for a time in Arizona.
At its height, 150 firefighters were working on the fire. Evacuation orders were in place for Lost Lake and Hidden Valley Resorts, and 15th Avenue north of Agnes Wilson Road. The American Red Cross operated a reception center at the Parker Community/Senior Center, and evacuees were being put up at the BlueWater Resort & Casino.
As of the morning of June 1, the InciWeb website described the fire as, “now mostly smoldering within containment lines within the Colorado River basin.”
