In just a few weeks, Lake Havasu City will launch into a month of events that celebrate the London Bridge’s 50th year of spanning the Bridgewater Channel, wrapping up with the annual London Bridge Days parade.
In October 1971, the giant antique was officially dedicated after its completion. The party to celebrate the act was no small soiree — and neither was the London Bridge’s original dedication in 1831.
Both dedication celebrations featured parades of boats, a dozen esteemed guests, thousands of attendees, feasts, music, dancing, and a hot air balloon.
To mark the bridge’s 50th Havasu anniversary, several events will mirror the traditions seen at the original dedications. Weeks of festivities are sure to make the milestone a memorable one.
October kicks off with a Royal Candlelit Feast and Ball underneath the London Bridge on Oct. 2 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The following day, a Garden and Brunch and Tea and the Elrose Dussault Costume Contest will also be held beneath the bridge in the English Village.
The brunch and tea event starts at 10 a.m., and the costume contest begins at 11 a.m.
Grace Arts Live is also pitching in to help mark the golden anniversary with a local production of Oliver!, which opens on Oct. 8. See graceartslive.com for details on tickets and times.
A London Bridge 50th Anniversary PickleDilly pickleball tournament is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. at Dick Samp Memorial Park.
One of the month’s staple events is the return of the Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships from Oct. 15 to 17 in Thompson Bay. The same weekend, the Mind of McCulloch: Innovation Exhibit officially opens to the public at London Bridge Beach on October 16.
October 15 and 16 will feature the British Invasion London Bridge Music Festival, presented by Rockabilly Reunion at Lake Havasu State Park. It starts at 4 p.m.
On October 16, the Campbell Boat Showcase will be held in the Bridgewater Channel at London Bridge Beach. The week that follows promises the Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds: Sounds from Across the Pond underneath the London Bridge on Oct. 21, starting at 7 p.m.
Two days after that, the London Bridge Days 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu Golf Club.
October 23 is also the day of the London Bridge Beard and Mustache Contest underneath the London Bridge, scheduled for 9 a.m.
On October 24, Steve March-Torme will be performing underneath the bridge in honor of the golden anniversary starting at 6:30 p.m.
The month of festivities wraps up on October 30 with the 50th Annual London Bridge Days Parade at 10 a.m. through downtown Havasu on McCulloch Boulevard. A tentative Golden Anniversary Ceremony underneath the London Bridge is also in the works, followed by a performance by singer Matt Farris on the stage.
On October 31 at 10 a.m. the Havasu Memorial Walkway Pioneers Dedication Ceremony will be held in the English Village to honor locals who’ve been here since the beginning.
These events are subject to change. To find out more information, visit GoLakeHavasu.com/events and select the London Bridge 50th category from the drop down menu.
