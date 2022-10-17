The local community of veterans can look forward to a weekend event made especially for them.
On Saturday morning, the Veterans Resource Team will host the Lake Havasu City Stand Down at the Aquatic Center. The VRT was originally created to better serve the veterans of the city by connecting them with the appropriate local resources.
Lake Havasu City Municipal Court’s Supervisor Colene Lowery adds that the team’s goal of reaching at-risk and homeless veterans is achieved during their yearly stand down events. The VRT’s first stand down was held in October 2019 after the team branched out from a previous partnership they had with the Mohave County Tri-City Stand Down.
The event draws in over 100 guests and provides information relating to health and wellness, housing assistance, legal aid, veteran benefits and employment services.
“A lot of times, (veterans) come to the event in support of everything and they may or may not utilize that service right then and there, but they have it for future utilization,” Lowery said.
Families that attend in support of a veteran can receive information about resources. All of the services made available during the event are geared towards Havasu’s veterans free-of-charge, Lowery continues.
For this year’s stand down, Lowery says the number of health and wellness vendors is the most the event has since seen in recent years.
“For Havasu to come together and provide all these services under one roof, it’s a one-stop shop for anyone to come in,” Lowery said.
At the start of each event, the Marine Corps League Lake Havasu Detachment 757 Color Guard/Honor Guard leads a presentation of colors for those in attendance.
Saturday’s stand down will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Relics and Rod Hall at the Aquatic Center. Those needing transportation assistance to the event can call (928) 230-0392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.