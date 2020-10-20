A man wanted for parole violation in Louisiana was arrested in Lake Havasu City last month after he allegedly struck a woman during an argument.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Leawood Drive residence Sept. 21 after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers arrived at the scene and told all occupants to exit the residence, the report said. Among those occupants was 30-year-old Henry Lafosse.
According to police, Lafosse struck his girlfriend in the residence, causing her eye to be swollen nearly shut when officers examined her. Lafosse was identified by police as a fugitive wanted in Louisiana on charges of parole violation. He was previously convicted in Louisiana on felony weapons charges, according to the police report.
Lafosse was arrested at the scene on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and for his fugitive warrant. As of Tuesday, Lafosse remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
