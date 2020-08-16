While the summer of 2020 might not seem significant to most, it marks seven decades of love and marriage for two Lake Havasu City couples.
Today, August 16, Mike and Ida Quiroz will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at home together, with some banana nut crème pie (Ida’s favorite) and a bouquet of beautiful flowers.
Mike, about to turn 96 years old, said he knew “immediately” that Ida was the one for him. Ida, now 92 years old, was on vacation with her family in Trieste, Italy, where she happened to meet Mike, stationed there on his second tour overseas in the Army. Two years later, they tied the knot, and the rest is simply history.
After they were married in Trieste, they had a feast and honeymooned in Venice, Italy. Then, they traveled to the States.
“In Europe, you can go from one country to another in a matter of hours,” Mike said. “So here, when we landed in New York, I had a 1947 Pontiac that I bought from a department of the army civilian. When it was unloaded, we got in the car and started driving.”
Ida asked how long the trip would take and couldn’t believe her ears when Mike answered, “Five days.” “She couldn’t believe the size of the United States,” Mike said.
But she got to know it well, as they spent plenty of time traveling back and forth across the country, and even the world, “as is military life,” Mike said.
The hardest move was when Mike was ordered to Germany, forced to leave behind a pregnant Ida, who was very close to giving birth to their first of three sons. Leaving her behind, although he knew she would be well taken care of by family, was “absolutely heart-wrenching,” Mike recalled.
But they were shortly reunited, and all of their travels brought them to Havasu, where they’ve been living for the past 34 years.
His advice for a happy marriage, that’s tried and true? “Just do what your wife tells you,” he laughed. “Obey orders.”
Another Havasu couple celebrated together recently, as well. On July 29, in the company of family, Betty and Eugene Jones officially hit 70 years of married life.
Betty, now 87 years old, and Eugene, who turned 91 in July, met in 1944 after they were introduced to each other by friends.
“We just fell in love,” Betty said. “We were both young, but we decided we would get married once I got out of high school.”
They tied the knot at the Greta Green Wedding Chapel in Downey, California. A short six weeks later, Eugene was drafted into the Army and sent to serve in the Korean War.
“That was really hard, but I’m glad I had my family close by,” Betty said.
Now, both couples live happily in Havasu, where they look forward to another year in love.
