NEEDLES — Loved ones of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway employees protested Sunday at Santa Fe Park against the new attendance policy.
BNSF is the largest railroad company in North America, with over 35,000 employees, and the new attendance policy went into effect on Monday, Feb. 1.
The policy — called the Hi-Viz — creates a point system for days taken off. Each employee would be given 30 points for the rest of their career but would be docked points for taking off weekdays (2 points), weekends (4 points), and holidays (10 points).
If your number drops below zero, an offense is triggered, which can result in a suspension or termination.
The group gathered at Santa Fe Park at 11 a.m. on Sunday. About 50 people were in attendance at the beginning of the protest.
Out of fear of retaliation, protestors did not want their names stated in the news report.
The loved ones at the protest said they’re worried about the health and safety of the employees, as well as the fact that their loved ones will not be able to be home with the family or present for their kids’ school sporting events. Many local BNSF employees coach public school sports teams in the Needles community.
One employee said they have seven days off on a 90 roll schedule, and they never know when those days are because their schedule constantly rotates with no set time.
Another loved one said the railroad is the backbone of the country, and employees are being told to take less days off — being worked “like robots.”
Many BNSF employees opposed the new attendance policy, with many others calling for a strike against the policy.
But on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a federal judge blocked that action, forcing BNSF employees to adjust to the new attendance policy. A temporary restraining order was placed, stopping the strike until Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The temporary restraining order stopping the strike could be renewed by a federal judge as attorneys for both sides continue to argue.
