Coronavirus blitz testing will continue today in Lake Havasu City. The tests started Sunday at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue.
The tests will continue from 7 a.m. to 11a.m. today. This event is a drive-through where participants do not exit their vehicle, if the participants are not registered it takes about five minutes to register at the event.
“Our goal is 500 [participants] each day… This morning we had 140 registered,” said Program Coordinator Kyle Fraser. He said that Kingman and Bullhead also did not go as well as he had hoped.
The low participation in testing events matters was discussed at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday. As of Thursday, only 118 people had signed up for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services testing events in Kingman that were held Friday and Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. There were 1,000 tests available.
Another indication of low interest in testing, Burley said, is the fact that the Embry Women’s Health Clinic/Mohave Community College testing collaboration team decided it would shorten its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily on each of three MCC campuses across the county. They had been open until 10 p.m. daily.
The results of the tests should be recorded in the next three to five days, and Fraser is unsure when they will be released to the public, “I don’t know if we will get the specifics from this event,” said Fraser. The numbers will come back together from all of the places that were testing.
“Our goal is to offer testing to those who want it, need it, and/or can not afford it,” said Fraser.
Agata Popeda of the Kingman Daily Miner contributed to this report.
