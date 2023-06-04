Low-water releases part of caddisfly control measures

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Another series of reduced overnight water releases from Davis Dam has been ordered to help the Tri-state decrease the caddisfly population.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, overnight releases will drop to approximately 2,300 cubic feet per second for a four-hour duration over two three-night periods. The first will begin at midnight Tuesday and conclude at 4 a.m. June 8 while the second will begin at 10 p.m. June 12 and conclude at 2 a.m. June 15.
“River users should be aware that these lower river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, unstable riverbanks, floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles until the river returns to pre-low flow release levels,” BOR said in a news release issued Friday.
The reduced flows from Davis Dam north of Bullhead City were requested by officials in Bullhead City and Laughlin as part of a study effort to combat caddisflies, a nuisance aquatic pest that frequents homes, businesses and other structures along the river.
“During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel where caddisfly pupae and larvae live, allowing the local bird and bat population to assist with pest abatement by feeding on the exposed insects,” BOR said. “The experiments are designed to maximize benefits to Colorado River communities while taking into consideration water delivery requirements and impacts to hydropower production and local recreation.”
Previous low-water releases led to a substantial decrease in caddisfly populations, according to Michael Cavallaro, Bullhead City’s entomologist and pest abatement district manager.
“That’s been really effective at certain times of the year and in certain areas of the river,” Cavallaro said, “but we’re trying to optimize and get some better suppression in the heavily impacted areas.”
The nuisance pest isn’t known to carry any diseases, but swarms of hundreds and even thousands of the tiny bugs can ruin an outing on or along the river, generating years of complaints from homeowners and visitors alike.
The net-spinning caddisfly isn’t a moth and isn’t a fly, but is its own order with thousands of different species. The prevalent local caddisfly is the smicredea fasciatela, a native to the American West that is “essentially an aquatic moth,” Cavallaro said, bending the scientific distinction a bit.
Cavallaro, partnering with several municipal, county, state and federal agencies, is using the low-flow events to gauge successful methods of controlling the caddisfly populations.
He is collecting data from each extreme lowering of the river — and from other programs in place — to determine the most effective methods.
Caddisflies lay their eggs on the water or along the surface, then the larvae and pupae stages are lived submerged, attached to structures, cobbles, debris or other hospitable environs.
Once the adults emerge, they live out their lives near the water, repeating the cycle again for the next generation of insects that will reach adulthood a matter of weeks later.
The idea, Cavallaro said, is to reduce the population in the next generation — and the next, and so on, until only a small population remains.
Total eradication isn’t a goal of the program — and likely isn’t possible, Cavallaro said. Significant reduction is.
“We’re trying to knock out those caddisfly hotspots,” he said.
