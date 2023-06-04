Low-water releases part of caddisfly control measures

Shoreline and river bed, normally not visible, is exposed during a previous low-flow period, part of a cooperative effort between Bullhead City and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to reduce the caddisfly population in the Tri-state.

 Michael Cavallaro

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Another series of reduced overnight water releases from Davis Dam has been ordered to help the Tri-state decrease the caddisfly population.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, overnight releases will drop to approximately 2,300 cubic feet per second for a four-hour duration over two three-night periods. The first will begin at midnight Tuesday and conclude at 4 a.m. June 8 while the second will begin at 10 p.m. June 12 and conclude at 2 a.m. June 15.

