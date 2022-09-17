National hardware and home improvement company Lowe’s has agreed to pay a $700,000 in a sexual harassment discrimination lawsuit against its Lake Havasu City store.
The settlement was announced Friday in Phoenix, as agents from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that Lowe’s allowed sexual harassment to occur at its Havasu location for several years. According to trial attorney Casey L. Arellano, the agency attempted to reach a pre-litigation settlement before the case was heard in court this month.
Three women will receive $700,000 in damages as result of the settlement. The store has also agreed to revise its anti-discrimination policies, and to promptly and thoroughly investigate complaints of sexual harassment. Store employees will receive sexual harassment training, and letters of reference will be provided to the three alleged victims.
The store will also provide reports on sexual harassment training and any documentation of discrimination complaints, and provide revisions to policies and procedures to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under the settlement.
“Employers must take action to stop all sexual harassment when they become aware of it so that workers can focus on doing their jobs and providing for their families,” said trial attorney Casey Arellano in a press release this week.
