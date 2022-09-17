National hardware and home improvement company Lowe’s has agreed to pay a $700,000 in a sexual harassment discrimination lawsuit against its Lake Havasu City store.

The settlement was announced Friday in Phoenix, as agents from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that Lowe’s allowed sexual harassment to occur at its Havasu location for several years. According to trial attorney Casey L. Arellano, the agency attempted to reach a pre-litigation settlement before the case was heard in court this month.

