Bullhead City and Laughlin officials have been notified by the Bureau of Reclamation to anticipate lower releases from Davis Dam in the coming days.
Downstream water releases are being decreased because of the significant monsoon storms in the region. Substantial rainfall has occurred in Yuma and Imperial Valley, so water releases can be scaled back from Davis Dam. Lake Havasu is nearing its desired water level capacity, so less water is required from Davis Dam to Lake Havasu, according to a a notification from the Bureau of Reclamation.
