Mohave County is in a downward trend for new coronavirus cases, and county health officials say the number of new positive cases is approaching its lowest number since late May.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, the county saw a 16% reduction in reported cases last week. County records show 159 reported cases in the week of Aug. 2, and another 159 cases reported in the week of Aug. 9. But throughout the week of Aug. 16, there were only 116 reported cases.
County records show the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Mohave County has reached its lowest point since the beginning of the crisis. In the week of March 29, the county reported one death from the virus. During the week of April 19, 10 deaths were reported. That number peaked in mid-July, with 23 deaths reported through the week of July 19. Reported deaths fell dramatically throughout late July and August, according to county records, with only one death reported during the week of Aug. 16.
“We haven’t seen fewer than 100 cases since May 30,” Burley said Monday at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’re definitely making progress every week.”
But whether Mohave County’s percentage of positive cases will stay low may depend on the results of testing at the county’s Arizona State Prison facility, in Golden Valley.
Testing of almost 3,000 inmates was scheduled to begin Friday, but was delayed due to testing in other prison locations throughout the state. Last week, county officials were uncertain as to whether the results could affect Mohave County’s progress toward reopening its local businesses. Should too many inmates test positive for the coronavirus this week, members of the Board of Supervisors feared those numbers could adversely impact the county’s efforts to reopen under guidelines provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Since the pandemic began, only 57 of the 2,936 inmates at the private prison have been tested. Of that number, 38 inmates tested positive, while 18 tested negative, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
County officials say mandatory testing for the virus began at the facility Monday, and will continue until Wednesday. Results of those tests, and what they could mean for the county, will be available by the end of this week.
Last week, Mohave County Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop inquired with the state health department as to whether prison numbers would be reflected in state metrics and guidelines for businesses reopening. As of Monday, Bishop said the answer to that question was still pending the state’s response.
