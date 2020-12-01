One Lake Havasu City resident had plenty to be thankful for this weekend, thanks to a lottery ticket and a whole lot of luck.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a winning $215 Million Cash Explosion Scratchers ticket was sold at the Circle K on Industrial Boulevard.
The winner — who chose to remain anonymous — won a total of $2.5 million, claiming the ticket the day before Thanksgiving.
Rather than opting for the total cash prize to be doled out in annual payments for the next 30 years, the winner took home a lump sum of $1.25 million instead.
It’s unclear which employee at the Circle K store sold the winning ticket, as scratchers are not time-stamped when the ticket is purchased. But the Circle K store will get a $10,000 commission for selling a winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.