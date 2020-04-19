Some of Lake Havasu City’s most vulnerable residents are attempting to inspire the community while remaining safe in their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic, according to local veteran and lung disease survivor Ed Wignall.
Wignall suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a potentially severe respiratory disorder that can make victims even more susceptible to the coronavirus. He and other Havasu residents have isolated themselves throughout their crisis to limit their risk of exposure, but Wignall says he intends not only to survive, but thrive.
“Crisis and disruption are where the greatest opportunities of life are born,” Wignall said this week. “Each of us has decided not to be a victim, which is freedom of the first order. It turns us into the master of our fate.”
Wignall is now spending his time in isolation to write a book about his experience, and his personal philosophy while facing the ongoing crisis.
“I found my new gift of time and isolation from distraction is a wonderful opportunity that gives me freedom and joy each day,” Wignall said.
According to Wignall, he and other COPD sufferers have remained in contact online, and have discussed the crisis at length. The more they talked, Wignall said, the more similar their stories appeared to be. This month, Wignall created a website to express a message of hope to fellow COPD patients, veterans and anyone else facing adversity during the pandemic.
Wignall and his supporters began referring to their shared philosophy as the “Victory Code.” For him and others, the first step in that code involved finding ways to put the crisis to his advantage. Wignall says that way of thinking creates a feeling of independence among those in isolation.
“When we started telling each other our stories, something special came to light,” Wignall wrote. “Whenever we felt trapped, each of us used a life-saving question: ‘What am I doing to myself’. Saying this works like magic … it always allowed each of us to see with clear eyes what was really happening to us. It always showed us the next best step.”
He and fellow COPD sufferers are no strangers to crisis, he says. And in their respective isolation, they’ve found opportunity to introspect, determining what they want to do with their time and why they want to do it. According to Wignall, those decisions have been enough to give them the courage they’ve needed to face the crisis.
Wignall has worked as a psychological therapist for more than 40 years, and is a partner of the Havasu Community Health Foundation. His “Victory Code” website can be found at https://virusvictorycode.com.
