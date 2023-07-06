Drug arrest

Several hundred fentanyl pills were seized in a MAGNET arrest last week.

 Courtesy of Bullhead City Police Department

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives are committed to investigating the sales of fentanyl in the Tri-state.

MAGNET has been conducting an investigation into Kyle James Koza, 30, and his girlfriend, Ciara Bryce Kelleher, 27, on suspicion of selling drugs in the community, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Dealers of Death.

