BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives are committed to investigating the sales of fentanyl in the Tri-state.
MAGNET has been conducting an investigation into Kyle James Koza, 30, and his girlfriend, Ciara Bryce Kelleher, 27, on suspicion of selling drugs in the community, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.
About 2:30 p.m., June 29, Kyle Koza was arrested in a grocery store parking lot in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive for a felony weapons offense warrant, Fromelt said.
Police reported Koza was found to be in possession of several blue “M-30” imprinted counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and some methamphetamine. Police also reported that they later learned that Koza was in the parking lot to conduct a drug deal.
While Koza was being booked, MAGNET executed a narcotic search warrant into Koza and Kelleher’s residence in the 600 block of Holly Street, where more drugs were located, Fromelt said. A total of 689 fentanyl pills were seized by police.
Koza was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, fentanyl, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, methamphetamine, money laundering and an outstanding felony warrant.
Kelleher was arrested at her residence during the search warrant on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and money laundering.
Both were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Dealers of Death.
