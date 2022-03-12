Gasoline prices have risen almost $1 per gallon since early February, and many Lake Havasu City small business owners foresee changes to their businesses as prices are expected to rise even further this year. But for other businesses, those changes are already here.
Downtown Havasu business, Paula’s Antique Mall, has seen a substantial decline in foot traffic this month. And according to owner Paula Paulsen, that shift may have much to do with the rising cost of gasoline.
According to Paulsen, the business caters to Havasu locals as well as weekend travelers, earning much of its income from visitors to the area. She says gas prices may have resulted in fewer travelers, which has meant fewer customers for her business, and higher gas prices have also meant an increased cost in procuring the antiques and curiosities her store provides.
“Our business has slowed down,” Paulsen said Friday. “We’ve noticed it since the beginning of the month. Most people travel on Thursday, and we’re usually the only ones on this block who are open on Sundays. But now that gas prices have gone up, it affects everything.”
According to Tina Hayes, whose cupcake shop lies about a block east of Paulsen’s store, higher gas prices haven’t affected Smallcakes Cupcakery just yet. But Hayes says they will.
“Most people order ahead of time … and most of our orders came in before gas went up,” Hayes said. “But the cost of supplies is going to go up, and that means the cost of everything else is going to go up as well. But we mostly serve locals. I don’t think business will slow down here.”
According to Hayes, Smallcakes’ prices could rise as much as 12% higher to account for higher transportation costs this year.
Havasu Guns, at the intersection of McCulloch and Querio Drive, has maintained consistent sales of weapons, ammunition and accessories since the beginning of this month, and manager Eric Maron doesn’t expect that to change. But Maron also says increases in fuel costs could cause his store to raise prices as high as 15% in the near future.
“Distribution costs are going to increase,” Maron said on Friday. “It’s the way of the beast. (Distributors) have to supplement the cost for fuel. We haven’t seen an increase in those prices yet, but it’s coming.”
