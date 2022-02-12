When the bids for the McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project came in nearly $475,000 below budget Lake Havasu City staff decided to use that opportunity to take advantage of the lower-than-expected costs to tack a couple more streets onto the scope of work.
On Tuesday the City Council ratified the additional $77,984.56 to resurface Scott Drive and part of Mulberry Avenue as part of the project, but several councilmembers say they wish they would have been presented these options before the work was completed.
The McCulloch Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project focused on the Main Street section of McCulloch between Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard. The rehabilitation involved removing the top 2.5 inches of pavement, which was last redone more than 20 years ago, and replacing it with 3 inches of fresh compacted concrete pavement.
Havasu Engineering Division Project Manager Jason Hart told the council that the construction budget for the project was $1.2 million, but Phoenix-based Combs Construction’s bid for the work came in at $728,760.
“That was considerably less than what we had originally thought the project could come in at,” Hart said. “As we were out there, we wanted to take advantage of the contractor being there and the great prices that we had.”
Hart told the council that staff decided to add the same mill and resurfacing treatment to Scott Drive from McCulloch to Swanson Avenue, as well as Mulberry Avenue from McCulloch to Swanson, into the scope of work. He told the council the additional scope of work – along with unexpected extra costs caused by a water main break on Mulberry Avenue during the construction – added a total of just less than $78,000 to the project.
The resulting price tag of $806,744.56 is still nearly $400,000 below budget.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell kicked off discussion by saying that she thought the project was “phenomenal.”
“I loved everything about it – it’s beautiful, they did a great job, and it was a quick job,” she said. “Absolutely no complaints there.”
But Campbell said she wished that the additional streets had been added into the original scope of work. She said paving Scott Drive and Mulberry Avenue as part of the project does make sense. But felt that the council should have been consulted before the work was done.
“I understand that things happen in the field, and I understand the bid came in lower,” Campbell said. “But a process in place is a process in place and I don’t understand why I’m looking at an [11%] increase on a job I’m approving today that is already done... I was hoping that ratification would have come to us sooner. We could have approved it, and then the process would have been correct.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy agreed that it would have been nice for the option to include additional streets in the project to come before council after the bid from Combs Construction made it clear there would be additional money in the project’s budget.
“To Councilmember Campbell’s point, when we saw that the bid was so much less than the engineers estimate, looking at those at that time and coming to council with option A and B – which happens a lot,” Sheehy said. “It happens with chip seal, it happens with fog seal, it happens with all sorts of different projects. That is what I would like to see. That way we are a part of it.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said that asking the council to ratify spending is never taken lightly and agreed that staff should do more to avoid ratification when possible, but stressed that the city did follow all legal requirements in regards to the project’s financing.
“In terms of process and how it worked out, I just want to make sure that we understand that the legal process was followed,” Knudson said. “But I think that as staff, we need to do a better job of eliminating ratifications when we can. Now, there will be water main breaks and emergency situations that are going to occur throughout the city where we need to get crews out there right now and not wait for a council meeting to occur. Those things will occur. But I never feel good about seeing the word ratification on a council agenda.”
Campbell said that she is confident that everything was done legally, but suggested that the city include a larger scope of work when putting any of its road projects out to bid – so the council can make these types of decisions beforehand in the future.
“I’d almost rather go in and get a bigger bid with more streets, then let us take a look at it,” Campbell said. “We can always go smaller, can’t we? I would rather have us go smaller and say we can’t afford it versus we are going to just slide two more roads in because we can.”
The council ended up voting 6-1 to ratify the change order for the McCulloch repavement project, with Campbell voting against it.
