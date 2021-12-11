Main Street is set to get a significant face lift after the holidays.
The portion of McCulloch Boulevard between Smoketree and Acoma — commonly referred to as Main Street – will be completely repaved for the first time in more than 20 years in January.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said Combs Construction Company will begin prep work on Jan. 10, followed by milling the existing pavement and replacing the road from Jan. 17 through 21.
“We met with the downtown businesses in November and talked to them about the plans for the project, and the timeframe we were thinking,” Kozlowski said. “Based on their input it was determined that we would start the project after the holidays in January so that none of the businesses would be impacted during holiday shopping.”
The timing also leaves about three weeks before Winterfest is set to kick off on Main Street.
Kozlowski said the milling and paving work will take place at night, in order to minimize the impact on businesses and traffic on McCulloch during the day.
Businesses will remain accessible throughout the road work with access on frontage roads along both sides of Main Street. Kozlowski said the contractor is also planning to do its work one lane at a time to allow for some reduced traffic on McCulloch itself.
The Main Street portion of McCulloch Boulevard has not been completely repaved since 1997, and city staff has told the council in recent years that the road has deteriorated to a point that it can no longer be maintained with normal activities.
The Lake Havasu City Council hired Combs Construction for $728,760, which is about $470,000 less than the $1.2 million put aside for the roadwork in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
