Toy Run

The 39th Annual Toy Run hosted by the River Riders Motorcycle Club is expected to shut down parts of Main Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Bringing in thousands of motorcycles on Sunday is the 39th Annual Toy Run that encompasses a large portion of McCulloch Boulevard. Hosted by the River Riders Motorcycle Club, more than 5,000 people have been drawn to the holiday-themed event in past years.

Main Street will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. from Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, according to Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. Other streets affected by street closures include Jamaica Boulevard, Swanson Avenue, Mesquite Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard South. These streets will be closed to traffic for one hour during the event’s motorcade.

