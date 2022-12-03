Bringing in thousands of motorcycles on Sunday is the 39th Annual Toy Run that encompasses a large portion of McCulloch Boulevard. Hosted by the River Riders Motorcycle Club, more than 5,000 people have been drawn to the holiday-themed event in past years.
Main Street will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. from Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, according to Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. Other streets affected by street closures include Jamaica Boulevard, Swanson Avenue, Mesquite Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard South. These streets will be closed to traffic for one hour during the event’s motorcade.
At noon, the motorcyclists will depart from the Pirate’s Den Resort and Marina in Parker and travel north to downtown Lake Havasu City. Spectators can line Main Street during this time ahead of the motorcade’s arrival at 12:45 p.m.
Residents are advised to give law enforcement officers and motorcyclists the right-of-way once the event begins, Kozlowski continues.
During the event, donated toys are collected for distribution to families that are experiencing financial difficulties. Paul Blazer, president of the River Riders Motorcycle Club, says food vendors, live music and a 50/50 raffle will follow the end of the motorcade. Flying X Saloon will also feature a beer garden with all proceeds going towards local nonprofit organization, New Horizons Center.
