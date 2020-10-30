From Mulberry Avenue to Smoketree Avenue, McCulloch Boulevard will be closed to vehicles tonight for Fright Night festivities.
The closure will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city announced the closure Friday afternoon as an effort to keep trick-or-treating children safe during the holiday.
