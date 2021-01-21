Access to the vaccine hasn’t been easy for some residents. Now, the Mohave County Health Department says a new provider will aid in vaccination efforts.
Coronavirus vaccinations are now available for Havasu residents older than 75, as well as service officials in law enforcement, corrections and emergency response organizations.
Those vaccinations have been available by appointment at Albertson’s, North Country Healthcare, Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu Primary Care and Safeway Pharmacy — but according to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, more help is necessary.
As of Thursday, Mohave County has distributed 5,769 vaccines according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, with a total allocation of 17,704 doses provided by the state.
Mohave County as of this week has the third-lowest vaccination rate in Arizona, ahead of only La Paz and Apache Counties.
Burley didn’t say which company would join Mohave County’s vaccine providers, but said they could be ready to help distribute those vaccines in the near future.
“At least one major provider is coming on board,” Burley said. “They’re ready to start the process, and ready to jump in. Our pharmacy partners are contributing, but on a much smaller level. We recognize the need for larger facilities that can direct more traffic through, and offer more vaccines in a single day or a single week.”
According to Burley, there were 20 providers throughout Mohave County as of this week to meet local demand for the vaccine. The county is expected to receive 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 2,000 of which will be distributed as second doses for county residents.
“We’ve seen people get sick again after getting the coronavirus,” Burley said Thursday. “We’re recommending that people get vaccinated. That will assist with the longevity of their antibody response. We want residents to explore their best possible methods, and explore the speediest option for them.”
The Mohave County Health Department is coordinating its efforts with the Arizona Department of Health Safety to make vaccinations publicly available. Burley says the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be used primarily in mass distribution events in the Phoenix area, while Moderna will be used in rural areas such as Mohave County.
An ounce of prevention might be worth a pound of cure, but Burley may have to overcome resistance from some members of the Mohave County community in preventing further spread of the coronavirus.
“I do believe there’s some level of hesitancy by residents to accepting the vaccine,” Burley said. “With information shared on a variety of media outlets, it may be confusing or concerning. We’re going to try to do more to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated by reaching out in a variety of different mediums, to reach different populations. We’re continuing to put the message out.”
Burley says that although some side effects have been reported in reference to the vaccine, those side effects have been mild, and should not factor into residents’ decision to become vaccinated.
“I think we’re going to hear about variants of the virus that are more contagious in our community,” Burley said. “When we have higher case counts, we’re going to see higher death rates. We have concerns that will continue until we have a herd immunity, or a combination of herd immunity and people taking protective measures in combination with the vaccine.”
According to Burley, preventing further spread of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic may rely on vaccination, as well as adherence to CDC-recommended mitigation efforts including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings while in public places.
“We’ll need that for the foreseeable future,” Burley said. “At the moment we don’t have enough vaccine for those who want to receive it.”
As of Wednesday evening, 15,912 coronavirus cases, and 419 deaths due to the virus were reported in Mohave County since last March.
