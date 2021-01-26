Prescott’s “Wish Man” Frank Shankwitz’ legacy is one of making wishes come true – his heart for outreach to critically ill children proved the launch of a now international organization to answer their wishes.
The United States Air Force veteran, retired homicide detective and one-time Arizona Highway Patrol motorcycle officer best known as one of the founders of the Make-A-Wish Foundation – Make-A-Wish America, died on Jan. 22 at the age of 77, a loss reverberating through the community.
Known by many as a humble, down-to-earth “cowboy” always seeking to promote charitable causes for children, veterans and the Prescott community’s western heritage, Shankwitz’ connection to Make-A-Wish dates back to when he was with the Arizona Highway Patrol.
Through a colleague, Shankwitz was introduced in 1980 to a spunky, 7-year-old boy with terminal leukemia, Chris Greicius. The little boy loved the then-popular TV series, “CHIPS,” about highway patrol motorcycle cops. So Shankwitz and his fellow officers arranged for him to get a custom Arizona Highway Patrol uniform and badge to wear while he was in the hospital. The boy later died, and in his honor Shankwitz and his wife, Kitty, and fellow officers, and Greicius’ mother, founded an organization that today has offered some 500,000 wishes to critically ill children.
Those wishes can be a meeting with a sports or music celebrity, a family trip to Disney World, a new home gym or playground and more. Most wishes average about $10,000, according to organization reports.
Shankwitz’ served as the first president and chief executive officer, and in 1986 was named an official organization ambassador. Shankwitz’ own close call with death in a near-fatal, on-the-job motorcycle crash two years before he met young Chris inspired him to forge ahead with a life of giving to others.
His personal motto shared in a Sept. 2016 Daily Courier interview was: “Produce Miles of Smiles.”
LIFE OF SERVICE
Shankwitz’ story was featured in an authorized memoir and released in 2019 titled “Wish Man,” with scenes filmed at one of his favorite historic establishments in Prescott, “The Palace Saloon.”
One of the saloon owners Martha Mekeel recalled how Shankwitz often joked the saloon was his office.” He and his wife, Kitty, were one of a few guests who never needed a reservation and was invited to the staff’ Christmas party every year, she said.
“They were just the most down-to-earth, kind people,” Mekeel said of the couple who were ambassadors for Make-A-Wish yet were also loyal to many community causes. Beyond his wife, Shankwitz’ is survived by two adult daughters, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
“He loved this place and the people in it so much,” said Mekeel who last saw Shankwitz two weeks ago. “I think both of them are the type of people who contribute so much that they actually made this world a better place.”
U.S. VETS Prescott Executive Director Carole Benedict, too, said Shankwitz’ leaves an indelible mark on this community and beyond.
“He is such a good man,” Benedict said of the man she still refers to in the present tense. “He is my favorite cowboy.”
Shankwitz’ was known for wearing a black cowboy hat, bolo ties, turquoise jewelry, jeans and cowboy boots. For a few occasions when he was honored, he donned a suit but that was not his preferred fashion. In the more than 40 years after Make-A-Wish expanded into what now is an international organization, Shankwitz’ earned many local and national accolades.
President George W. Bush honored Shankwitz with the President’s Call to Service Award and he was also honored with the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. The city of Tempe honored him with the Arizona Sister Cities’ “Making a World of Difference Award.”
A philanthropist and mentor at heart, Shankwitz’ did not tout himself as a wealthy man but was someone who was unafraid to ask others to share their hearts and their treasure. His personal motto he shared with all who met him was “Be Kind … Be a Hero,” Benedict and others recited.
“He was always the first to step up and lend a helping hand wherever help was needed,” Benedict said.
“He was definitely veteran-centric,” Benedict said. “He also supported the cowboy life and heritage ... he was very proud of that and wanted to maintain the cowboy integrity.” Shankwitz served on the board of the Western Heritage Center in downtown Prescott.
Always a gentleman, Benedict said she always appreciated a chance to listen to his stories and see others benefit from the fruits of “his kind heart.”
“He’s just a fantastic guy,” Benedict said. “He will definitely be missed so much.”
