A new home design is offering a solution to housing issues in the west. The Zomes Bioceramic Dome is being pitched as an alternative to the traditional home design that’s affordable, energy efficient, and constructed quickly. Inspired by the geometric shapes in nature and crafted from magnesium phosphate cement, Zomes are constructed in the shape of a sphere or spherical ellipse.
Passive cooling and heating combined with air-tight design creates comfortable indoor living spaces where temperatures are easily regulated.
