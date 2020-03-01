As temperatures begin to rise in Lake Havasu City, the area’s seasonal visitors are taking one last chance to enjoy Havasu’s parks and beaches before returning to their summer homes. Among them was Alaska resident Scott Hanson, seen above, as he built an alligator sculpture on the Bridgewater Channel Friday afternoon.
“I’ve done oak, ice and wood carving before, but never sand,” Hanson said. “I woke up with the idea to build an alligator. I’ve got a 4-year-old … we built the snowman from ‘Frozen’ earlier this week, and a sandcastle. We really like it here in Havasu.”
Hanson stayed in a rented home for about two weeks throughout February, and said he is scheduled to return to Alaska on Monday.
