If it seems that more traffic is coming in and out of the Acoma Boulevard campus of Mohave Community College, it’s not just your imagination playing tricks.
College-wide, the number of students attending MCC has increased approximately 7% compared to the previous spring semester, said James Jarman, the school’s director of communications.
This spring semester in Havasu, there are 4,202 students, versus 3,941 for spring semester 2019.
At the Havasu campus, the total number of credit hours taken by Havasu students also increased to 8,727 from 8,216 in spring 2019.
“We believe there are many factors for the increase, including more people understanding that the college is an affordable way to receive an education, whether it be a certificate, degree or a jumpstart to a four-year degree,” Stacey Klippenstein, president of MCC. “Students tell us they’re drawn here because they’ve heard our staff and faculty are excellent and care about helping students make life-improving changes. I cannot thank our faculty and staff enough for their hard work and dedication to improve enrollment, improve lives and improve our communities.”
Approximately 60% of MCC students receive some form of financial assistance through either grants or scholarships.
“If more students would fill out the Free Application for Federal Aid, the number would most likely be even higher,” Jarman said.
Jann Woods, dean of MCC’s Havasu campus, credits upgrades at the campus with the influx of more students.
“The community has seen the changes and renovations we’ve made in the facility itself,” she said. “Students and those who have had the opportunity to tour the campus have seen the most current technologies in our computer labs, health professions classrooms and labs and career and technical education labs. Students learn and train on state-of-the-art equipment and in industry standard environments to gain the skills that will prepare them for their chosen career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.