For the 2018-19 school year, Arizona had 1,538 National Board Certified Teachers.
What that means is those teachers have proven themselves to be accomplished teachers – and have the student success rates to prove it.
That number grew on Tuesday when the Lake Havasu Unified School District recognized eight more teachers who earned their National Board Certification. That brings the total up to 22 NBCTs for the local district.
But who’s counting? Well, the National Board, for one. And the Arizona K12 Center, for another.
“We are also being named a National Board Accomplished District by AZK12 for our work to support accomplished teaching,” said Jaime Festa-Daigle. She’s the district’s personnel director and said teachers who earn the certification receive a $1,500 annual stipend for the life of their certificate. A salary raise is another perk.
Festa-Daigle said many Arizona school districts have no NBCTs, yet other districts have pockets of teachers with the certification.
“It is exceptional that the district has 22,” she said. “And there are another 30 of our teachers that are in the pipeline to earn their certificates.”
Educators who have been teaching for at least three years are eligible to obtain the certification. The study program is an online endeavor through Northern Arizona University, paid for by the teacher. Once a certificate is earned, it must be renewed every five years to remain current.
District Superintendent Diana Asseier is a strong supporter of the certification program.
“It shows that these teachers have a deep understanding of good and effective teaching. Their students perform better,” she said.
