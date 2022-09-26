A Lake Havasu City man accused in an armed confrontation with law enforcement officers earlier this year will now stand trial, after rejecting a proposed plea agreement last week.
Jason J. Boon, 48, appeared Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in the case. At that hearing, Boon reportedly rejected a plea agreement that would have resulted in a 14-year prison sentence on charges related to an exchange of gunfire in April at his Mockingbird Drive home with Lake Havasu City Police officers.
Under that plea agreement, Boon would have pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, with counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a firearm within Lake Havasu City limits being dismissed by prosecutors.
With that plea rejected by Boon last week, the defendant is now expected to stand trial Feb. 6.
The case began April 4, when prosecutors say Boon raised several bed sheets surrounding his property, each scrawled with messages which may have been designed to threaten neighbors, or to provoke a confrontation with police.
Lake Havasu City Police Officers were called to Boon’s address that evening, on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. According to initial reports by investigators, Boon fired a weapon in the direction of arriving officers, who returned fire at the scene. Police say Boon was injured in the exchange before barricading himself inside his residence.
An armed standoff followed the initial exchange, which lasted for four hours before Boon surrendered himself into custody. Boon was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of an injury to his arm, and later booked into Mohave County Jail.
As of Monday, Boon remained in custody at the jail on $200,000 bond.
