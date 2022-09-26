A Lake Havasu City man accused in an armed confrontation with law enforcement officers earlier this year will now stand trial, after rejecting a proposed plea agreement last week.

Jason J. Boon, 48, appeared Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in the case. At that hearing, Boon reportedly rejected a plea agreement that would have resulted in a 14-year prison sentence on charges related to an exchange of gunfire in April at his Mockingbird Drive home with Lake Havasu City Police officers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.