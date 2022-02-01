A Fort Mohave man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child has now asked a Mohave Superior Court Judge to allow him to reside in California as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder.
Nikko McLachlan, 27, remains free from custody on $50,000 bond this week, following his Jan. 13 arrest. Phoenix-based attorney Shannon Peters filed a motion in Mohave Superior Court on Sunday, requesting that McLachlan be allowed to reside with his family in California as he awaits trial.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave address on Jan. 7, after receiving reports that the victim was not breathing. When deputies arrived at the scene, McLachlan was reportedly attempting to resuscitate the victim. The child was transported to Valley View Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
The victim died in hospital care on Jan. 10, and the child’s death was ruled “non-accidental” by officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s cause of death allegedly included extensive brain injury.
McLachlan was arrested on charges of homicide in the child’s death last month, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. McLachlan was released from custody on bond one day later. He has been charged with counts of first-degree murder and second-degree murder per domestic violence, as well as felony child abuse.
County prosecutors have not yet filed a response to Peters’ motion as of Tuesday morning.
