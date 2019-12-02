A trial date has been set for an Arizona City man accused in the death of his 2-year-old child.
Ty Martin, 23, was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly left his daughter unattended in his car while visiting friends on May 11.
According to statements he allegedly made to police, Martin left the air conditioner on inside his vehicle at its lowest setting, and went to the home of friends Noah Grabowski, 23, and Edward Upton, 22. Martin intended only to be there a short time before taking Grabowski out for lunch. While waiting for Grabowski to get ready to leave, Martin allegedly told police he smoked marijuana at the residence.
Martin’s vehicle was parked about a mile from Grabowski’s residence, according to the police report. When Martin and Graboski returned to his vehicle, his daughter was unconscious and sweating profusely. According to police, Grabowski called 911, and officers arrived at the scene as Martin attempted to resuscitate the victim. She was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Her cause of death was determined to have been severe heat exposure.
Based on information gained from Martin and other witnesses, officers served a search warrant at Grabowski’s home that afternoon. Police said marijuana plants and items of drug paraphernalia were found within the residence, and Grabowski was arrested on multiple drug-related charges. Upton and an additional suspect, 23-year-old Johnny Moody, of Havasu, were also arrested on drug-related charges.
Martin remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle for a final case management conference on Feb. 5.
His trial is scheduled to begin March 2.
